Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Irma Nicks Obituary
Irma Jean Nicks, 87, of Saugatuck, MI passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Holland Hospital. Born August 31, 1932 in Douglas, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Maude (Sherwood) Gleason and the widow of the late Ernest Nicks. Mrs. Nicks had worked at the former Lloyd J. Harris Pie Factory, Barrel Drive-In in Douglas and Redwood Drive-In. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be missed greatly by her family.

Mrs. Nicks is survived by her children, David (Chris) Nicks, John Nicks, Shelia McKeehan and Lisa Lawson; sixteen grandchildren and twenty-six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Terri Nicks; and siblings, Frank Gleason, Elita Smutney and Henry Gleason.

In accordance with her wishes, cremation has taken place. A graveside service will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Saugatuck at a later date. Chappell Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 4, 2020
