Irma Jean Nicks



August 31, 1932 – January 6, 2020



A Memorial Service for Irma Jean Nicks will be held on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Riverside Cemetery (3461 Clearbrook Dr, Saugatuck, MI 49453). Please help us celebrate her life, share stories and join together in her honor.

