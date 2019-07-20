|
Isabelle Maxwell Turnbull Hanse was born May 5, 1927 to James Turnbull and Jennie Burns Turnbull in Paterson, NJ. She passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019, surrounded by her four children. Isabelle was pre-deceased by her husband of 55 years, the Rev. John C. Hanse in 2002; her parents and a brother James Turnbull. She is survived by four children; Isabelle Mary Hanse-Amundsen (Jeffrey Amundsen) of Hamilton; Janet Ann Barek (Paul Wm Barek, Sr) of Citrus Springs, FL; John Kevin Hanse of Allegan; and Joy Lynn Essenburg (Scott) of Overisel. She was blessed with ten grandchildren; Karen Olding (Mark) of Marshall; Paul Wm Barek, Jr (Dawn) of Holland; Jennifer Barek (Pat Molag) of Glenmora, LA ; Helen Boeve (John) of Zeeland; John Henry Hanse (Lee Ann) of Hamilton; Anne Blaine of Oconomowoc, WI; James Hanse (Rev. Joline Knudson-Hanse) of Valley City, ND; Peter K. Hanse (Lydia) of Allegan; Matthew Essenburg (Jennifer) of Grand Haven; and Joshua Essenburg (Tracy) of Hudsonville. Along with 22 Great Grandchildren (one on the way) plus 3 GGGrandchildren. Also 5 step Grandchildren; 12 step GGrandchildren; and 3 step GGGandchildren. Isabelle is also survived by brother in law, William C. Hanse (Barbara) of Wayne NJ, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She served with her husband in four churches over the 55 years of marriage. First one in Wanaque Reformed, Wanaque, NJ; Sobrante Park Community Reformed, Oakland, CA; Peoples Park Reformed, Paterson, NJ; and Bentheim Reformed, Hamilton, MI. She also worked outside of the home at General Electric, Ex-Cell-O, and USF doing data entry. During her retirement you could find her at Western Seminary's soup kitchen on Friday's. She and her husband enjoyed their many travels throughout the United states and Europe, especially to Hawaii. She was known for her entertaining. She loved to have guests over and serve sumptuous meals. She's an excellent cook in the kitchen and loved to bake cakes and cookies.
Visitation will be 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Yntema Funeral Home, 251 South State Street, Zeeland. The funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at Third Reformed Church, 111 West 13th Street, Holland. Interment will be in Bentheim Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be given to Third Reformed Church or Gideons International. www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 20, 2019