Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St. P.O. Box 197
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St. P.O. Box 197
Fennville, MI 49408
Rosary
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
5:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St. P.O. Box 197
Fennville, MI 49408
Funeral service
Following Services
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St. P.O. Box 197
Fennville, MI 49408
Graveside service
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St. P.O. Box 197
Fennville, MI 49408
Isavel Aguilar Obituary
Isavel Aguilar, age 89 of Harlingen, Texas passed away February 11, 2019. Isavel is forever reunited in Heaven with her husband, Severiano Aguilar. Spending most of her life in Fennville, Michigan, Isavel moved to Texas in the 1990's after the passing of her husband. She enjoyed the warm weather and spending time relaxing. Along with her husband, Isavel is preceded in death by her parents, Juan and Olivia Lopez and four siblings. She is survived by her seven children and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held for Isavel on Friday, February 15, 2019 from 4:00 – 5:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home (637 W. Main St. Fennville, MI 49408). Rosary will begin at 5:00 PM with the funeral service immediately following the rosary at Chappell Funeral Home. Graveside service will be on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Fennville Cemetery, procession will leave from Chappell Funeral Home at 11:00 AM. A luncheon will follow the graveside service.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
