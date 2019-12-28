|
Isla Buikema age 82, of Holland, passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019.
Isla was born in Holland and graduated from Holland High School. She retired from Woodward Inc., formerly Textron Industries. Isla was a very passionate and loving mother of seven, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother, and a devoted wife of 52 years.
Isla was preceded in death by her husband, Roger (in March), children, Roger Paul Buikema, Debra Polinsky, and Steve Polinsky; grandsons, Troy Ganzevoort and Dale Buikema.
Surviving are her children, Claudia and Glenn Ganzevoort, Tami and Rick Elzinga, Jack R. and Terri Buikema, and Kyle and Debbie Buikema; 12 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and one great great grandson; sister, Joyce Stille; in-laws, Judy Villella, Ruth Anne and Henry DeWitt, Don and Avey Buikema, Linda and Ron Shackelford, and Dail Patterson; several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Funeral services will be 11 am Monday (December 30), at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue, with Pastor Josh Zoerhof officiating.
Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Visitation will be 2-4 pm Sunday (December 29) also at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the .
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 28, 2019