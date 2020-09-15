1/
Ivan DeWitt
1937 - 2020
Ivan DeWitt, age 83, of Holland, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Stanford Lodge in Plainwell.
Ivan was a member of Calvary Christian Reformed Church and a member of the Holland Amateur Radio Club.
Ivan was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Lois Bratt.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Leah; children, Timothy (Laura) DeWitt of Hudsonville, Deborah (Brian) Hewitte of Newton, NC; grandchildren, Kellan DeWitt, Abrie DeWitt, Chloe Hewitte, Miranda Hewitte; and brother-in-law, Roger Bratt of Wyoming, MI.
A graveside committal service is planned for 2:00pm Thursday, September, 17, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery (located on 28th St., north of Port Sheldon Rd), in Hudsonville. Rev. Eugene Los will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Service
02:00 PM
Georgetown Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Memories & Condolences
September 14, 2020
I have fond memories of camping trips with the DeWitts. I always liked hearing Uncle Ike talking on his HAM radio in the car while on trips - “This is K8EMU...”. We will remember him as a mild mannered guy with a big heart. We’re thankful, with you, that his difficulties and frustrations because of Alzheimer’s are over and that he will be raised completely healed and whole when Jesus returns.
With love,
Gwen and Mark & family
Gwen Leegwater
Family
