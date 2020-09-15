Ivan DeWitt, age 83, of Holland, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at the Stanford Lodge in Plainwell.
Ivan was a member of Calvary Christian Reformed Church and a member of the Holland Amateur Radio Club.
Ivan was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Lois Bratt.
Ivan is survived by his wife, Leah; children, Timothy (Laura) DeWitt of Hudsonville, Deborah (Brian) Hewitte of Newton, NC; grandchildren, Kellan DeWitt, Abrie DeWitt, Chloe Hewitte, Miranda Hewitte; and brother-in-law, Roger Bratt of Wyoming, MI.
A graveside committal service is planned for 2:00pm Thursday, September, 17, 2020 at Georgetown Cemetery (located on 28th St., north of Port Sheldon Rd), in Hudsonville. Rev. Eugene Los will officiate. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Arrangements are by Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home and condolences may be left online at www.langelandsterenberg.com.