I have fond memories of camping trips with the DeWitts. I always liked hearing Uncle Ike talking on his HAM radio in the car while on trips - “This is K8EMU...”. We will remember him as a mild mannered guy with a big heart. We’re thankful, with you, that his difficulties and frustrations because of Alzheimer’s are over and that he will be raised completely healed and whole when Jesus returns.

With love,

Gwen and Mark & family

Gwen Leegwater

Family