Jack Allen Nagelkerk, 78 of Holland, died at home on May 1, 2020 of Metastatic Cancer. He was surrounded by his wife and daughters.
He was married for 57 years, retired from Donnelly Corp. Jack was truly a "Jack of all trades", who never met a stranger, was always smiling, telling stories, and made friends wherever he went. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved fishing, hunting, camping/RVing and most importantly, being with his family.
Jack was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Scott Essell.
He is survived by his wife Micky; daughters, Julie (Brian) Hodge, Jeny Essell, Jill (Stuart) Quick; grandchildren, Molly (Kevin) McKnight, Cassie Hodge, Jessica (Patrick) Miller, Sarah Quick, Olivia Essell, Justin Quick, Allison Hodge; great-grandchildren, Rory and Peter; brother, Tom (Susan) Nagelkerk; sisters, Joan (Howard) Geerlings, Nancy (Al) Walters; brother and sister-in-laws, Norm (Alice) Riksen, Rosemary Riksen, and Michael (Janet) Riksen.
A private family graveside service will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, or Alzheimer's Association.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 3, 2020.