Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Grace Episcopal Church
555 Michigan Ave.
Holland, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Grace Episcopal Church
555 Michigan Ave.
Holland, MI
Jack Shinabarger Obituary
Jack Shinabarger, 94, of Holland, passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019.
Jack was born in Linden, Michigan, on February 12, 1925, to Carl and Nina Shinabarger. He graduated from Flint Northern High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. While on leave during WWII, he married Patricia Frego June 1, 1945, in Holland, Michigan. Jack and Pat raised their three children in Holland and were members of Grace Episcopal Church. Jack started working at Dunn Manufacturing, but his career was primarily in car sales. He worked for Vanden Berg Buick for 25 years and at Grand Oldsmobile for 10 years before retiring in 1990. He was preceded in death by his son, Dan Shinabarger, and his son-in-law Roger Wheatley.
Jack was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and playing golf. He was a longtime member of the F.O.P. Golf League. Jack was also a loyal fan of UM Basketball and UM Football.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Patricia, children: Gail Wheatley of Holland, Steve and Kelli Shinabarger of Holland; grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Heidi and Justin George (Sky, Justin), Andrew Van Eden, Kyle and Jenny Shinabarger (Eli, Emmie, Roland), Kaitie and Dan Kiefer (Gavin, Haiylen, Lennyn); step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Scott and Lisa Wheatley (Ryan, Erin), Mark and Sheila Wheatley (Vivian, Adam), Sean and Heather Wheatley (Emma, Reese, Maddie); his brother Harry Shinabarger, sister-in-law Beverly and Sonny Essenburg, many extended family.
A memorial service will be held at 12:00 noon, Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, 555 Michigan Ave., Holland 49423. Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Holland or Grace Episcopal Church.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2019
