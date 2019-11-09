Home

Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
(513) 771-2594
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vorhis & Ryan Funeral Homes
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
Service
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
4:00 PM
Service

Monday, Nov. 11, 2019

4:00 PM
11365 Springfield Pike
Springdale, OH 45246
Jack Sneller Obituary
Jack A. Sneller, passed away on Wednesday, November 6 surrounded by his family in Cincinnati, OH.
He graduated from Zeeland High School in 1956 and MSU in 1960. He retired from Proctor and Gamble. He enjoyed playing Football, going fishing and talking about trains.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Diane and Fred Hesse of Cincinnati and Julie and Scott of San Antonio, TX; several grandchildren; and his sister, Alyce and Ron Prins of Holland.
Funeral Services are Monday, November 11 at Vorhis and Ryan Funeral Home in Ohio, and burial in Canada.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2019
