Jack A. Sneller, passed away on Wednesday, November 6 surrounded by his family in Cincinnati, OH.
He graduated from Zeeland High School in 1956 and MSU in 1960. He retired from Proctor and Gamble. He enjoyed playing Football, going fishing and talking about trains.
Jack is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughters, Diane and Fred Hesse of Cincinnati and Julie and Scott of San Antonio, TX; several grandchildren; and his sister, Alyce and Ron Prins of Holland.
Funeral Services are Monday, November 11 at Vorhis and Ryan Funeral Home in Ohio, and burial in Canada.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 9, 2019