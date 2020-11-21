1/1
Jack Spaulding
Jack Lucas Spaulding, age 87 of Holland, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Appledorn Living Center in Holland.
Jack was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served as an Elder and Deacon for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and worked many years for Precision Metal and WJBL prior to retirement.
Preceding him in death was his wife of 57 years, Carol in 2012; his 2nd wife Clover in 2020; daughter-in-law Cindy Spaulding; and a grandson Zachary Spaulding.
Jack is survived by his children, Cheryl (Larry) Hilldore of Holland, Ken (Jacque) Spaulding of Zeeland, Tim (Elizabeth) Spaulding of Holland, and Dave (Mary) Spaulding of Holland; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; in-laws, Floyd (Sandra) Jousma of Holland, Ruth (DeWayne) Hebrandson of Arizona, and Pauline Jousma; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.
A memorial celebration of Jack's life will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, Immanuel Church, or to Lifeline Family Center in Cape Coral, Florida.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Nov. 21, 2020.
November 20, 2020
Dear Ken & Jacque and family, we are so very sorry for the loss of your father. It is so difficult to let go of a parent. We hope knowing that your father is happy, whole and celebrating in heaven brings comfort and encouragement to your hearts. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. Deepest sympathy,
Tom & Kim Sullivan and Tim
Kim Sullivan
Friend
