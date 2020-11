Jack Lucas Spaulding, age 87 of Holland, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Appledorn Living Center in Holland.Jack was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church, where he served as an Elder and Deacon for many years. He was a veteran of the United States Army, and worked many years for Precision Metal and WJBL prior to retirement.Preceding him in death was his wife of 57 years, Carol in 2012; his 2nd wife Clover in 2020; daughter-in-law Cindy Spaulding; and a grandson Zachary Spaulding.Jack is survived by his children, Cheryl (Larry) Hilldore of Holland, Ken (Jacque) Spaulding of Zeeland, Tim (Elizabeth) Spaulding of Holland, and Dave (Mary) Spaulding of Holland; 10 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren; in-laws, Floyd (Sandra) Jousma of Holland, Ruth (DeWayne) Hebrandson of Arizona, and Pauline Jousma; many nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.Interment will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.A memorial celebration of Jack's life will take place at a later date.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, Immanuel Church, or to Lifeline Family Center in Cape Coral, Florida.Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.