|
|
Jacqueline Elaine Hurtgen went to be with her Lord on July 19, 2019.
Jacqueline was born in Sioux City, Iowa on June 9, 1930 to Verne A. (McKnight) Hawley and John J. Hawley, Jr. While growing up she enjoyed acting in school plays and also became a Girl Scout.
When she was ten years old, her family moved to Fort Wayne IN, and after graduating from high school worked as a secretary for Trans World Airlines. She met her husband Jerry on a blind date set up by a friend, which turned into 63 wonderful years together! They moved to Holland MI shortly after being married in 1955 where they put down roots and began raising a family.
Jacquie enjoyed being active in the Holland community and served many years as a board member of the Eta Gamma Ritual of Jewels Sorority and the Holland Garden Club, devoting her time and talents to help with many projects, including the Cappon House restoration and the building of the DeGraaf Nature Center Visitors Center.
One of her greatest loves was working with flowers and creating beautiful and elaborate arrangements and competing in flower shows where she won many blue ribbons over the years.
She was a long-time member of St. Francis de Sales church where she put her flower talents to work decorating the church for special occasions and weekly services.
In her spare time, Jacquie enjoyed playing Bridge with friends, entertaining guests for dinner, and traveling the world with her husband Jerry.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerome in 2018. Jacqueline was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by her sons: Jerome Hurtgen, Jr., Christopher Hurtgen, grandchildren: Jay, Teresa, Matthew, and Nicole, as well as many good friends.
Visitation will be Monday, July 22, from 5-7 p.m. at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St., Holland MI.
Funeral service will be Tuesday, July 23, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 171 W. 13th St., Holland MI.
Burial to take place at Pilgrim Home Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Kindred Hospice.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 21, 2019