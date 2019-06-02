|
|
Jacqueline Jan Touchette, May 13, 1944 – May 26, 2019. Beautiful wife, loving mother and sister, loved by everyone she met. Always had a smile on her face and lit up every room she entered. She will be dearly missed and in our hearts forever.
Jacqueline is preceded in death by her parents John and LaMae Kolean and her brother Kirk Kolean. Jacqueline is survived by her husband David Touchette, her siblings Bonita Kolean, Karen Wolterink, and David Kolean, her children Gregory Smith, Nancy Smith, and Kristin Amaral, David's children Glen, Jerry, and Carl Touchette, and 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Family greeting will be held at 10:00am on Friday, June 14, 2019 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 100 St. Peter Drive, Douglas, MI, 49406, (269) 857-7951, and cremation memorial Mass will be held directly following at 11:00 AM. Memorial contributions may be made in Jacqueline's memory to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society at https://www.nationalmssociety.org/donate. Arrangements are by Dykstra Funeral Home – Mulder chapel. To sign an on-line registry or leave a memory please visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 2, 2019