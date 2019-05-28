|
James A. Smith, age 89 of Jacksonville Beach FL, formerly of Holland, passed away Friday, May 24, 2019.
Jim was born in Grand Rapids on May 5, 1930, the son of Thomas and Elizabeth (De Pree) Smith. He grew up in Grandville and in 1945, his family moved to Holland. He worked for several years for the Vendo Company before venturing out on his own as the owner operator of a vending machine business in Jacksonville Beach, FL until he retired in 2000. He spent time traveling between Florida and Holland visiting family until he permanently moved to the Warm Friend in 2016. In 2018, he moved to Marshall to be closer to his son.
Jim was preceded in death by his wife Mildred (Mimi), his parents, his brother Tom, and his grandson Jason Thompson. He is survived by his sister Beth (June) Essenburg of Holland; sister in law Beatrice Smith of Osceola, Iowa; two sons, Anthony Thompson of Bozeman, MT, Richard (Diane) Thompson of Marshall, MI.; Grandchildren Jerry (Melissa) Thompson Grand Rapids, MI; Matthew (Kayla) Thompson of Marshall; Joshua Thompson of Marshall; two great-grandsons Jude and James; several special nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 11am Friday (May 31) at the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel, 295 Douglas Avenue with Pastor Adam Grill officiating. No visitation is scheduled. Memorial contributions may be made to the Warm Friend c/o Resthaven Patrons.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 28, 2019