|
|
James Edward Carden, age 85 and formerly from Arkansas, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's disease at Metro Hospital in Wyoming, MI on March 4, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his parents Patrick and Lillie Mae. He will be lovingly missed by his wife of 63 years, Mary Alice; brothers Frank and Rick; children Jim and Shelley Carden, LaVonda and Mike Schutt; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, and friends.
James served in the Navy during the Korean conflict. He loved hunting, fishing, gardening, and spending time with his dogs, as well as tinkering on anything he could.
No funeral services are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the . Arrangements have been entrusted to Cook Funeral and Cremation Services of Grandville.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 7, 2020