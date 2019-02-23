|
|
James L. Corwin, age 95 of Holland passed away peacefully Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Resthaven of Holland.
Born in 1923 to Cleo and Marion Corwin, Jim grew up in Grand Rapids and then moved to Caledonia where he graduated in 1941. Following high school he began working at Mcinerney Spring & Wire in Grand Rapids and in 1943 married his high school sweetheart, Sarah LaFever. Together Sarah and Jim had three children, Judith, James Jr. and Denise. In 1958, Jim accepted a new job and the family moved to the north side of Holland where Jim began a 22-year career serving as the Purchasing Agent for Hart & Cooley. Being an avid golfer he participated in many local golfing events and was a long-time member of the Holland Country Club. Jim was also actively involved in the community. When the West Ottawa school district was newly formed, Jim was a booster and in 1964 was elected to the West Ottawa Board of Education where he served as a board member from 1964-1969. Weekend family gatherings at "the pool" were always special; the grandchildren couldn't wait to go to grandpa's pool for swimming and food. Following his retirement from Hart & Cooley Jim and Sarah spent over 10 years living in the Florida sunshine. His children and grandchildren have fond memories of visiting them in Florida on several occasions. After several wonderful years in Florida, Jim and Sarah decided it was time to come back home to Holland where they enjoyed the remaining years of their lives with each other and family.
Jim has been reunited with Sarah; his loving wife of 72 years and sister Lois Buist.
He is survived by his children, Judith (A. Patsy) Fabiano, James Jr. (Susan) Corwin and Denise (Gary) Lucas and his grandchildren Laurel (Joseph) Soto, Jill (Erwin) Mockler, Jodi (A.J.) Merren, David (Allison) Lucas, John (Melissa) Corwin and Michelle Clark as well as 11 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to send a special thank you to the many people at Appledorn, who had become friends to Jim and Sarah since 2007, along with the care-givers at Resthaven and Hospice of Holland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 23, 2019