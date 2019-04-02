Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chappell Funeral Home Inc
637 W Main St
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home Inc
637 W Main St
Fennville, MI 49408
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Fitts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Fitts

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Fitts Obituary
James Fitts, age 74 passed away in Allegan, Michigan on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He is the son of the late William and Alma Fitts. James loved to hunt, Ford trucks, and to spend time with his loving family. James is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Fitts; his children, Stacey (Steve) VandeVusse, Tracy (Charles) Branderhorst; siblings, Bill (Yvonne) Fitts, Howard Fiits, Lynn Fitts; grandchildren, Amy Sima, Lindsay Branderhorst, Spencer VandeVusse and Logan Branderhorst; great-grandchildren, Tristin, Parker, Jack, Claire, Zoey, Ali. Along with his parents, James is preceded in death by his son, Jerry Dean Sikes; siblings, Gene Fitts, Robert Fitts, and Bessie Cox.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home (637 W. Main St. Fennville, MI 49408). Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM, with a visitation one hour prior from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Rev. Frank Senters and Rev. Audley Boeve officiating. Interment at Manlius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ely Manor (1200 Ely Street, Allegan, MI 49010).
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now