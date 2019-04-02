|
|
James Fitts, age 74 passed away in Allegan, Michigan on Sunday, March 31, 2019. He is the son of the late William and Alma Fitts. James loved to hunt, Ford trucks, and to spend time with his loving family. James is survived by his wife of 30 years, Mary Fitts; his children, Stacey (Steve) VandeVusse, Tracy (Charles) Branderhorst; siblings, Bill (Yvonne) Fitts, Howard Fiits, Lynn Fitts; grandchildren, Amy Sima, Lindsay Branderhorst, Spencer VandeVusse and Logan Branderhorst; great-grandchildren, Tristin, Parker, Jack, Claire, Zoey, Ali. Along with his parents, James is preceded in death by his son, Jerry Dean Sikes; siblings, Gene Fitts, Robert Fitts, and Bessie Cox.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 PM at Chappell Funeral Home (637 W. Main St. Fennville, MI 49408). Funeral service will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 at 12:00 PM, with a visitation one hour prior from 11:00 AM – 12:00 PM. Rev. Frank Senters and Rev. Audley Boeve officiating. Interment at Manlius Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ely Manor (1200 Ely Street, Allegan, MI 49010).
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 2, 2019