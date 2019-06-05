Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James St.
Holland, MI
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
2:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James St.
Holland, MI
James H. Fitzgerald, age 72, of Zeeland was reunited with his wife, Carol, in Heaven on Monday, June 3, 2019. Besides his wife he was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Hazel, Nellie, Jerry, and Ann. He is survived by his sons, Steve and Carol Fitzgerald of Holland, Scott and Lynn Fitzgerald of Zeeland, and Eric and Nichole Fitzgerald of Hamilton. His grandchildren, Kellie, Alexis, Sydney, Kobe, Chase, Adelyn, Brecken, Joelle, and Lincoln. His brothers and sisters, Sue, Bob, Yankee, Brenda, and Yogi. Many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St. in Holland. Private burial will be in West Drenth Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 5:00 to 7:00 pm also at Lakeshore Memorial Services. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 5, 2019
