James Goen Obituary
James Goen, age 82 of Holland, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020.
James was born in Jackson County, IN. He retired from Donnelly Corporation in 1992 after 28 years of employment. James was a member of Rose Park Baptist Church and served in the United States Air Force. James loved to travel and was an avid golfer.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Mark Goen in 1977; siblings, Everett, Charley, Hershel, Harold, Earl, Cecil, Raymond, Homer, Hazel Bush, and Flossie Lee.
Surviving are his wife, Bobby Joyce of 60 years; children, Sherri and Scott VanDenBerg and Glen and Dani Goen; 4 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren, Sara and Brandon Bos (Kensie and Noah), Nikki and Bob Fisher (Mia and Ella), Bailey Goen, and Madi Goen; in-laws, Jan and Kent Neville, Phyllis Goen, and Shirley Goen; several nephews, nieces, and cousins.
Private graveside services will be held at Pilgrim Home Cemetery. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or Van Andel Institute Parkinson's Disease.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Northwood Chapel.
For an online registry, visit www.dykstrafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 15, 2020
