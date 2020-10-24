James Peter Heeringa, age 77, of Holland passed away October 21, 2020 from peripheral vascular disease.
Jim was born in Holland, Michigan on January 16, 1943, to George and Lucile Heeringa. He graduated from the Holland Public School system. Jim knew from an early age watching his father that he wanted to be in sales. He spent his early career as the West Coast sales manager for BASF. In 1973 his father contacted him and his brother Don about a business opportunity to purchase Trendway. Jim and his brother took on the leadership and assumed some real financial responsibilities. He knew everyone's name at the company and came to think of the workers as part of his family.
Living in San Francisco for six years gave him a real appreciation for his roots in Holland. He was happy to come home. He always had a smile on his face and the biggest warmest heart. He valued his friends and went to great lengths to play elaborate pranks on them. Jim loved kids, young people and everyone he met on his travels. He had a deep desire to help others especially Hope College and the City of Holland. Jim was an avid golfer in his younger days before he lost his leg. Retiring at an early age he and Eileen spent summers cruising on the Great Lakes and winters in Scottsdale, Arizona and in between traveling to new places whenever the mood struck with no planning or agenda. He was a life member of the Holland Elks Lodge, the White River (hunting and fishing) Club in White Cloud and the Holland Country Club.
Jim is survived by his life partner of 40 years, Eileen Kilmer, his brother Don (Jodi), nephew Jason (Chelsea) and extended family, brothers-in-law Mark (Laura) and Matthew (Donna) Ward of Hersey, sisters-in-law Patricia (Duane) McCauley of Reed City, Pauline Fisher of Hersey, Cris (Ed) Shearer of Kanab UT, and Marlene (Terry) Buter of Holland and many special lifelong friends.
A funeral service will take place on Monday, October 26 at 11:00am at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd with Rev. Paul Boersma officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service starting at 10:00am. Burial will take place immediately following the service at Lakewood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim's memory to a charity close to your heart. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com