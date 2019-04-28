|
|
Dr. James Ray Howard, DDS, MS, of Holland, Michigan, unexpectedly and far too soon joins his friends and family in the ever-lasting light of the Lord. He passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
He graduated from Michigan State University, University of Detroit Dental School and Northwestern University Specialty Degree of Endodontics, and served as President of E.D. Coolidge Endodontic Study Club and Certified Diplomate of the American Board of Endodontics. Jim taught as Endodontic Instructor at Northwestern University for twenty years and maintained private and specialty practice for forty-one years.
Jim is preceded by his parents, Vella and Ray Howard and in-laws, June and Joe Van Alten, affectionately remembered by his wife, Debra Van Alten Howard, brother Thomas and Constance Howard, immediate family Rebecca and Mauricio Ulloa, Brian and Ashley Howard and Christine Kaminski, grandchildren Rowan, Jade, Nicholas and Sean and his extended family, friends and peers. All will be welcomed at the Visitation on Friday, May third, from 4:00 – 7:00p.m. at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St., Holland. Memorial Donations are encouraged for The Cleveland Clinic Foundation and the Al-Van Humane Society. To leave a condolence and more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 28, 2019