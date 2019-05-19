|
James J. Visser, 64
James J. Visser, 64, was born on February 7, 1955 in Grand Rapids, MI. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones, at his home in Holland, MI on Tuesday, May 14, 2019. He was a Holland Christian graduate, Class of '73. He attended several post secondary schools, but his passion was always for the Michigan State Spartans. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 43 years, Michelle, and his daughters Kate Haverdink (Brant) and Liza Van Buren (Matt). He adored his grandchildren Bennett, Anne, and Brooks Haverdink as well as Mason and Dylann Van Buren. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Shirley Macqueen, as well as his siblings Vondalee Knoll (Harold), Timothy Visser (Marcia), Dave Macqueen (Mary), Kim TerVree (Mike), Greg Macqueen, Jeff Macqueen (Maureen), Todd Macqueen (Kelley), Troy Macqueen (Robin). He also leaves behind many dearly loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents George and LaVonne Visser and his father-in-law John Macqueen.
Early in life, Jim had a passion for downhill skiing, soccer, and hiking. His lifelong passions included fishing, boating, classic rock music, and traveling. He was an advocate for environmental issues and had a special interest in renewable energy. Jim was an incredibly talented problem solver and was always willing to share the wisdom he had gained throughout his vast array of experiences in life. Jim lived with a truly positive attitude and genuine spirit that lifted up so many. He was also extremely proud of his extended and fun-loving family. There will be a visitation at Lakeshore Memorial Services in Holland on Wednesday, May 22 from 6:00-8:30 pm. A memorial service will be held at Camp Blodgett on Thursday, June 6 at 3:00 pm. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be sent to West Michigan Environmental Action Council.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 19, 2019