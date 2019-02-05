|
|
James Keen, age 93, of Hudsonville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Friday, February 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Greeta Keen; his 6 brothers and sisters and their spouses. Jim enjoyed a rich life, full of family and friends. As grandchildren and great-grandchildren were added to the family, he welcomed them with open arms and a joyful heart, each baby putting a huge smile on his face. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and farming. He served his country in the US Army in Italy during WWII. Jim retired from Steelcase in 1987 and was a founding member of the Steelcase Credit Union. He was a member of Bauer Christian Reformed Church for over 60 years serving as a deacon and Cadet leader. He is survived by his children, James "Mike" and Ginny Keen, Gail and John Helm, Jane and John Bodbyl, Linda and Paul Denny; 13 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; sister, Julia and Ted Medema; sister-in-law, Nellene Keen; many nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral services for Jim will be held on Wednesday, February 6, at 11:00 A.M. at Bauer Christian Reformed Church, 4958 Bauer Rd. Hudsonville, MI 49426, with Rev. Tim Holwerda officiating. Interment Blendon Township Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at VanderLaan Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 5, from 5 to 8 P.M. and on Wednesday from 10 to 11 A.M. at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to World Renew or Bauer CRC.
VanderLaan - Hudsonville
www.vanderlaanfuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019