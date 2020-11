Or Copy this URL to Share

James Lee Lacey, son of Donna and James Roy Lacey, passed away November 12, 2020. Jim was born July 31, 1936. He graduated from Holland High school in 1954. He was honorably discharged from the United States Marines. He attended Hope College, Michigan Tech University and Davenport College. No services are planned at this time. His sister, Suzanne Lacey preceded him in death. He is survived by brothers Steve and Jack Lacey.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store