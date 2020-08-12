1/1
James Meyer
Jimmy from Naples Florida (formally Holland, Michigan) passed away August 6th in Naples. He worked at GE for 32 years before retiring. He also was a flagman for stock car racing for 42 years at the Grand Rapids Speedrome, and Berlin Raceway in Marne, MI. He also loved racing, motorcycles, dune buggies and boating. Jimmy was a member of the First Baptist Church of Naples.
He is survived by his wife Betty {Kehrwecker} of 66 years, son Randy Meyer. Deceased son Chris, daughter Kim Smith, daughter in-law Laura Meyer, half sisters: Donna Buursma, Denver CO, Tammie Gillis, Saugatuck MI, four grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He was cremated in Naples, Fl.


Published in The Holland Sentinel on Aug. 12, 2020.
