James Oswald


1931 - 2020
James Oswald Obituary
James Oswald, age 88, of Holland, was born December 18, 1931 in Saint Louis, Michigan and passed on March 28, 2020 at Lakeside Vista after a 6 year battle with Alzheimer's.
He was born to Clare and Alta (Mills) Oswald.
Jim served in the United States Air Force and was stationed in Tokyo during the Korean War.
He graduated from Central Michigan University and joined Parke-Davis of Detroit working as a research chemist transferring to the Holland plant in 1961 from where he would retire in 1992. After 6 months he was asked to come back and spent two years as a consultant working in Puerto Rico.
Jim was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Holland where he served as a Deacon, a member of many committees and an usher at countless services.
Mr. Oswald served as an adult volunteer for the Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years in local, regional and council levels, eventually becoming a council Vice President. He was awarded the Silver Beaver, the highest honor bestowed by the Boy Scouts of America to adult leaders.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Carolyn; children, Kevin (Marlene) of Holland and Kirk (Mayola) of West Olive; grandchildren, Joel Oswald, Katherine Oswald, Sasha and Sam Engelsman and Jessie Balcazar; beloved twin sister, Janet Hornacek of Traverse City; sister in law, Arlene Shaver of Penn Yan, New York; four cousins, many nieces and nephews and way too many friends to list here.
Besides his parents he was predeceased by brothers LeRoy Shaver and Robin (Marion) Thurlow; sisters, Beatrice (Jerry) Ross and Jenny (Sam) Dionis; brother-in-law, Stan Hornacek.
Donations in Jim's name may be made to the Boy Scouts of America, the First Presbyterian Church of Holland Memorial Fund, the or a as he supported so many. Many thanks to the staff of Lakeside Vista for their care over the past two years and to Kindred Hospice.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date. The family will hold a private burial service at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Holland.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Mar. 31, 2020
