1947 - 2020
James P. Raffenaud Obituary
James P. Raffenaud, age 73, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Jim was born in Holland, Michigan, on January 17, 1947, the son of Gerard and Virginia (Petersen) Raffenaud. On December 2, 1968, he married Joan Pluim, who survives him. Jim was a banker for many years who promoted women in business, philanthropy and his community. His grandchildren were the light of his life and brought laughter and joy to him. Jim will be remembered as a person who was gentle. He was kind and loving husband, father, and brother. Besides his wife he is survived by his children, Steve (Karen) Raffenaud of Portage and Ann (Nick) Macker of Chesterton, IN; grandchildren, Addison, Sam, and Evan; sisters, Mari Baker of Fennville, and Susan Fazer of Pullman. He was preceded in death by his parents. Private services will be held.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 8, 2020
