James A. Stark, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, May 30th.
Jim was born in La Porte Indiana to Herman and Louise Stark on December 23rd, 1938. He went on to earn a degree in Mortuary Science from Michigan State University. He worked as a claims adjuster for AAA insurance for 32 years. Jim enjoyed spending time outdoors hunting, fishing and working around his hobby farm in his retirement years.
Jim is survived by his wife of 52 years Lynn Stark, two sons, Jon and Heather Stark of Holland, MI and Erik and Nicole Stark of Kalamazoo, MI as well as two grand-children, Justin and Tyler Stark of Holland.
Visitation will be held at Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 W. 32nd Street in Holland MI on Wednesday, June 3rd from 5 to 8 PM. Funeral services will be held at Gibson Cemetery in Laketown Township on Thursday, June 4th at 11 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association. For more information, or to sign an online register book, please visit dykstrafuneralhome.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Jun. 2, 2020.