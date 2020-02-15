|
|
James "Jim" Van Norden II, age 71, of Holland, passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Our Papa Bear, along with his contagious smile and laughter was loved by many and will be deeply missed. We will continue to cherish our numerous memories in our hearts.
Jim served in Vietnam and was awarded the Purple Heart. He was a lifetime member of the . Jim worked many years for Micromatic/Textron as an electrician and later driving semi-trucks at AMST. Jim enjoyed fishing, deer hunting and mushroom hunting, but his favorite pastime was time with family and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, James and Lucile Van Norden; father-in-law, James De Ridder; brothers-in-law: William Johnston, Ralph Brookhouse and Ronald De Ridder
Jim is survived by his wife of almost 50 years, Linda; children: Sally (Nathan) Delke, Christine (Eric) Van Hoven, and James III (Edith) Van Norden; grandchildren: Evan and Jillian Delke, Kellie and Daniel Moore, Carly Van Hoven, Ella, Lucille, James IV, and Zander Van Norden; great-grandchild, Jade Westfield; siblings: Rosemarie Johnston, Shirley Brookhouse; in-laws: Bernice De Ridder, Mike (Connie) De Ridder, Dennis (Beth) De Ridder, and Terry De Ridder; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services are at noon on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland, MI 49423. Visitation is from 2-4 pm on Sunday, February 16 at the funeral home. Memorial contributions are to Chapter 14, 1185 Matt Urban Dr., Holland, MI 49423.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 15, 2020