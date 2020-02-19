|
James Vande Guchte, 59, of Hamilton, died Sunday, February 16, 2020.
Jim was a loving father and grandfather, and an avid sports fan. He was born October 4, 1960, in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, to Rev. Howard and Virginia Vande Guchte. Jim grew up in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and graduated from Hope College. He received his master's degree from Western Michigan University. Jim and his wife Lori raised their family in Hamilton. He was preceded in death by his father Rev. Howard Vande Guchte, granddaughter Hannah Vande Guchte, and his in-laws: Robert and Betty Kraker, Rick Kraker, Barb Tucker, Corla Kraker.
He is survived by his wife Lori, his children and grandchildren: Nate and Kristen Vande Guchte (Ty, Addilyn, Bennett), Matt Vande Guchte (Hailey, Travis), Kara and Andrew Winton (Zoey), Kelsi Vande Guchte and fiancé Will Schueneman; his mother Virginia Vande Guchte, brothers: John and Trina Vande Guchte, Jack and Erin Vande Guchte, and a large extended family.
A service to honor the faith and life of Jim Vande Guchte will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, February 21, 2020, in the Mosaic Worship Center at Community Reformed Church, 10376 Felch Street, Zeeland. Visitation is 5-8 pm, Thursday at the Yntema Funeral Home 251 S. State Street, Zeeland, and also on Friday 11:30-12:45 prior to the funeral service at church. Interment will be in Zeeland Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in honor of Jim and his granddaughter Hannah to: SHARE Program/Edward-Elmhurst Hospital Memorial Foundation.
www.yntemafh.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 19, 2020