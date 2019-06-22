|
James Waybright, age 80 of Holland, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at American House in Holland.Jim was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather. He was born and raised in Logan, WV, where he graduated from high school and eventually settled in Michigan. On April 14, 1967, he married Sandy (Van Dyke) and they loved traveling the country together. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for 6 years as a Tech Sergeant. Jim was involved in the American Legion, loved NASCAR racing, and fishing.He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy; parents Darl and Mamie Waybright; mother-in-law Betty Van Dyke; and his sister Lois.Jim is survived by his children, Jeff (Jenny) Waybright, and Jennifer (Jim) Overway; grandchildren, Emily, Katie, and Jack Waybright, and Tristan and Jesse Overway; father-in-law Orley Van Dyke; and many extended family and friends.A visitation to celebrate Jim's life will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-9pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or to the Michigan Parkinson's Foundation.Pleasevisit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Waybright family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 22, 2019