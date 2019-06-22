Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for James Waybright
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Waybright

Obituary Condolences Flowers

James Waybright Obituary
James Waybright, age 80 of Holland, passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 at American House in Holland.Jim was a devoted son, husband, father, grandfather. He was born and raised in Logan, WV, where he graduated from high school and eventually settled in Michigan. On April 14, 1967, he married Sandy (Van Dyke) and they loved traveling the country together. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving for 6 years as a Tech Sergeant. Jim was involved in the American Legion, loved NASCAR racing, and fishing.He was preceded in death by his wife Sandy; parents Darl and Mamie Waybright; mother-in-law Betty Van Dyke; and his sister Lois.Jim is survived by his children, Jeff (Jenny) Waybright, and Jennifer (Jim) Overway; grandchildren, Emily, Katie, and Jack Waybright, and Tristan and Jesse Overway; father-in-law Orley Van Dyke; and many extended family and friends.A visitation to celebrate Jim's life will be Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 6-9pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James St., Holland. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland or to the Michigan Parkinson's Foundation.Pleasevisit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Waybright family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now