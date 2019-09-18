|
Mr. Jan Wesley Nienhuis, 78, of Zeeland, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019, at his home.
Jan was born July 26, 1941, in Holland, to Leon G. and Leona (Veldheer) Nienhuis. Leon shipped out to war in February of 1944, to the European Theater and was killed in action on March 15, 1944. Jan was raised by his widowed mother, Leona. Jan was a lifelong member of North Holland Reformed Church where he served as an elder and deacon. At North Holland Church Jan also taught Sunday school and catechism, led youth groups and young adult groups, and was continually serving his North Holland church family. He graduated from Holland High School and Hope College. Jan started his career as a teacher in Zeeland Public Schools and later worked in banking. He retired as President of the First Michigan Bank, and served on the Boards of FMB and Huntington Bank. Jan served on several community boards: West Ottawa School District, Zeeland Community Hospital, West Ottawa Boosters, Zeeland Chamber of Commerce. Jan was passionate about his family and his faith, and enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Deloris (Slagh) Nienhuis, their children: Vicki (Bonnie Rauls) Nienhuis of Chesterfield, MO, Leon (Carrie) Nienhuis of Zeeland, Rev. Jon (Tammy) Nienhuis of Titusville, FL, Brent (Shari) Nienhuis of Holland, Michelle (Chad) Scholten of West Olive; grandchildren: Blake (Kassie) Nienhuis, Brooke (Ryan) Ross, Bryce, Mitchell, Amy (Jordan) McInnis, Hannah, Elijah, Isaiah, Kyleigh, Trista, Hunter; great-grandchildren: Lily, and Max; his mother Leona Nienhuis Folkert, step-siblings: Mary (Rev. Bruce) Laverman, Ellen (Brad) Klow, Jean (Austin) Spyksma, Nancy (Robert) Hoeksema, Thomas M. Folkert; sisters-in-law: Sylvia Diepenhorst, and Vivian (Cal) Branderhorst; Aunt Connie VandenBrand, a special cousin, Crystal Sluiter.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Jan Wesley Nienhuis will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, September 20, 2019, at North Holland Reformed Church, 12050 New Holland Street, Holland MI 49424. Visitation is 5-8 pm, Thursday also at North Holland Church. Interment in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Memorial contributions to North Holland Reformed Church Building Fund.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Sept. 18, 2019