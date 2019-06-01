|
Van Luinen, Jan Hendrik (John), of Holland, and for many years Lansing and Midland, MI, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at the age of 85. Born in Bodegraven, the Netherlands on March 28, 1934, he is survived by his beloved wife Antonia of 62 years; his five children Mary, Bart, Edward, Lisa, and Brian; his seven grandchildren: Jacob, Cole, Jon-Henry, Annalise, Elise, Brady, and Joel; his sisters, Annie and Maria; and numerous in-laws, nieces and nephews. John was preceded in death by his parents, Bart and Gerritje Van Luinen, and his brother, Hendrik Jan, all of Bodegraven, the Netherlands. John married Antonia Teekens on May 8, 1957, in Gouda, the Netherlands. He was a devoted husband and loving father. A veteran of the Royal Netherlands Army, John and Toni immigrated to the United States in 1957 to begin their family and settled in Midland, MI. John's professional career included 40 years in the printing industry at both Pendell Printing in Midland and John Henry Publishing in Lansing. To wrap up his professional life after retiring from being a printer, John took great pleasure and pride in working for ten years at Windmill Island in Holland, enjoying the outdoor work and his co-workers. John and Toni were able to take many cruises to Europe, the Caribbean, and Central America. These trips and other family vacations throughout the United States, Canada, Europe, and Africa were fun times and are now cherished memories. John was an avid reader of history and enjoyed spending time outdoors. His favorite activities included golf, gardening, and soccer. He played soccer well into his 50's, was a lifetime fan and coached the City of Midland women's soccer team for many years. The source of John's wonderful life is his faith in a good and loving God. He demonstrated that faith as a deacon and choir member which brought him great joy, most recently at Christ Memorial Church in Holland where they spent their retirement years. He also extended God's grace to anybody anywhere who needed help, and volunteered regularly in the community, including at local thrift stores and Meals on Wheels. He will be sorely missed by everyone who enjoyed his warm greetings and calm, supporting presence, very kind heart and quick wit. We wish to express our gratitude to his friends and loved ones for all the fond memories, visitations and prayers. Memorial services will be Thursday, June 6, 2019 at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Road, Holland. Rev. Bill Boersma will officiate. Burial will be in North Holland Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 from 5:00-7:00pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services, 11939 James Street, Holland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to either Grace of Douglas, 243 Wiley Rd., Douglas, MI, 49406, or Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Boulevard, Holland, MI, 49423. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 1, 2019