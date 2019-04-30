Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Thursday, May 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John's
Duxbury, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jane Hohmann Krahmer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jane Hohmann Krahmer


1938 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jane Hohmann Krahmer Obituary
Born November 24th, 1938, to Louis and Alice Hohmann of Holland Michigan. She was reared in Holland with her sisters Mary Alice Hohmann, Anne Hohmann Copps, and Louise Hohmann McNeive. She attended St. Louis University where she majored in Mathematics. Upon graduation, she moved to Boston with her sister Anne and worked as a computer programmer for Honeywell Corp where she met her husband Al, a widower and father. They were united in matrimony February 27th, 1965 and moved to Duxbury. She became an instant mother to Frances Penelope (Penny) Krahmer. She later had two more children Charles (Chad) and Karl Krahmer.
Jane stayed at home to raise the children. She was very active at St. John's Episcopal Church. She volunteered at the Brockton Soup Kitchen and Jordan/Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. She and Al were avid sailors, cruising on their boats for many years. Jane had a love of reading, taking long walks on the beach and loved to travel. She was very generous and always quick with a joke and a laugh and had an infectious smile, no matter how things were going.
She lived at her home on Fort Hill Lane until Feb 2017 when she moved to The Village at Duxbury where she passed away on April 22nd 2019. She is survived by her children, Penny; Chad and his wife Nancy Krahmer and their four children, Mason, Lilly, Abby and Drayton; Karl and his wife Elizabeth Krahmer and their two children Kyle and Casey; her sister Louise and her husband Jerry McNeive; and eight nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held May 2nd at 11 AM at St. John's in Duxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice. http://www.bidplymouth.org/cranberryhospice in her memory. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.