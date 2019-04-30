|
Born November 24th, 1938, to Louis and Alice Hohmann of Holland Michigan. She was reared in Holland with her sisters Mary Alice Hohmann, Anne Hohmann Copps, and Louise Hohmann McNeive. She attended St. Louis University where she majored in Mathematics. Upon graduation, she moved to Boston with her sister Anne and worked as a computer programmer for Honeywell Corp where she met her husband Al, a widower and father. They were united in matrimony February 27th, 1965 and moved to Duxbury. She became an instant mother to Frances Penelope (Penny) Krahmer. She later had two more children Charles (Chad) and Karl Krahmer.
Jane stayed at home to raise the children. She was very active at St. John's Episcopal Church. She volunteered at the Brockton Soup Kitchen and Jordan/Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital. She and Al were avid sailors, cruising on their boats for many years. Jane had a love of reading, taking long walks on the beach and loved to travel. She was very generous and always quick with a joke and a laugh and had an infectious smile, no matter how things were going.
She lived at her home on Fort Hill Lane until Feb 2017 when she moved to The Village at Duxbury where she passed away on April 22nd 2019. She is survived by her children, Penny; Chad and his wife Nancy Krahmer and their four children, Mason, Lilly, Abby and Drayton; Karl and his wife Elizabeth Krahmer and their two children Kyle and Casey; her sister Louise and her husband Jerry McNeive; and eight nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held May 2nd at 11 AM at St. John's in Duxbury, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cranberry Hospice. http://www.bidplymouth.org/cranberryhospice in her memory. To offer condolences please visit www.shepherdfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Apr. 30, 2019