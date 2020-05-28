Our family is so grateful in Gods promise and calling Jane Carolyn Kelly home on May 25, 2020.
Janie was born December 12, 1944, and was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and now one of our many guardian angles. She always held on to her faith in the Lord and found strength in his word.
Janie spent many years as a hairdresser and a barber both in Benton, AR and Holland MI. She so loved her family, playing card games, the outdoors, animals and sun sets on Lake Michigan. Janie was born in Benton, Arkansas to George Garvin and Bertha Lee Dodson Melton. She was the youngest of thirteen children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Kelly; and her parents; as well as six brothers, Herbert and Zona Lee Melton, Jack and Peggy Melton, Dale Melton, Joe Melton, Doyle and Terry Melton, and Curtis Melton. She was also preceded by three sisters, Verna and Morgan Hodkin, Marie and Paul Ludeke and Laverne Ruth Melton.
She is survived by her daughter, Tammy Essenburg VanDyke and her husband James VanDyke of West Olive Michigan; also by one sister, Edna and Bob Shomler of Caledonia Michigan; and two brothers, Glynn and Carol Melton of Greenville Michigan and Donald and Marcia Melton of Hot Springs Village Arkansas. Also surviving are three sisters-in-law, Dorothy Melton of Little Rock Arkansas, Irene Melton of Grand Rapids Michigan and Sonja Melton of Plumerville Arkansas; along with one granddaughter, Christyl Summers; and three great-grandchildren, Oliver, Lilly and Rowan Osborn all of Holland Michigan. Step grandchildren, Heather VanDyke of Colorado, Dawn and AJ Vick and Jamie and Kelsey VanDyke of Hudsonville MI; with five more beautiful great-granddaughters.
Visitation is Friday, May 29th from 1-2 pm at Lakeshore Memorial Services at 11939 James Street in Holland Michigan 49424. This is limited to 10 people at a time and to immediate family at the Funeral Home. Burial is immediately following and will be private at Lakeshore Cemetery Grand Haven Michigan. In lieu of flowers, please support Dementia Research, Mental Health or Local Animal Rescue. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Kelly family.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on May 28, 2020.