Jane Mayer, age 79, of Douglas, passed away peacefully at home, Saturday, December 14, 2019.
Mrs. Mayer was born on April 16, 1940 to Edwin and Elizabeth Potts in Wheeling, West Virginia. She was a career banker in west Michigan. Jane loved her family unconditionally and was a constant encouragement to them. Her words of wisdom and comfort kept the family in line and also gave her children something to pass on to future generations.
Jane is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Mr. Victor Mayer; son, Richard (Rebecca) Mayer; daughters, Victoria (Brian) Greenlees and Nicole (Lisa Garren) Mayer; grandchildren, Brian (Rachael), Geoffrey (Hallie), Julia, Elisabeth, Meagan and Nathan; great-grandchildren, Beckham, Kennedy and Theodora; many nieces and nephews that considered her the matriarch of the family and keeper of all the secrets.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Edwin and Elizabeth, as well as, a brother, James Potts.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Professional services entrusted to the Dykstra Funeral Home - Saugatuck Chapel.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Dec. 19, 2019