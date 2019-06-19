|
Jane Marie Moyski, age 92 Holland, passed away Wednesday, June 12, 2019 at Appledorn South Living Center.
Jane was born in Detroit August 11, 1926 to Andrew and Alice (Krajewski) Domzal. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, where she was involved in many groups and organizations.
Preceding her in death was her husband Ernest Moyski in 1999; son Jimm Moyski in 1993; grandson Nick Mihos in 2006; brothers Ervin Domzal and Clarence Domzal; and brother-in-law Julius Moyski.
She is survived by children, Larry Moyski, Susan (Susan Parish) Moyski, Denise (Bob) Mihos, Gary (Mary) Moyski, Alan (Kim) Moyski, Jeff (Karen) Moyski; grandchildren, Snowbird, Maren, Nate, Noah, David, Laura, Mike, Martha, Mark, Jennifer, Matthew, Adam, Phillip, Cassie, Shana, Krissy and Eric; 22 great grandchildren; brothers-in-law John Moyski (Betty-deceased) and Tom (Claudette) Moyski; many extended family and friends.
A memorial mass to celebrate Jane's life will be 12:00 pm (noon), Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 480 152nd Ave., Holland. Burial will be at another date and time in Fort Custer National Cemetery.
Visitation and Rosary will be Saturday, June 29, from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm. at Our Lady of the Lake Church. Luncheon immediately following Mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 19, 2019