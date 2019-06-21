|
Janet Dykstra (Nee Heemstra) went to her heavenly home on Thursday June 20, 2019.
She was born on October 17, 1920 in Hamilton, Michigan. Janet was a member of Haven Reformed Church.
Mrs. Dykstra is survived by her 5 children, Tom (Marilyn) Dykstra, Jackie Bos, Tim (Gwyn) Dykstra and Todd Dykstra, all of Hamilton, Lori (Fred) VanDoornik of Holland; grandchildren, Denise (Joel) Eding, Erin (Andy) Rozendaal, Michael (Lauren) VanDoornik, Kelli (VanDoornik) Green, Chad (Lora) Dykstra, Josh (Candi) Dykstra, Landon Dykstra and Rease Dykstra; great grandchildren, Maggie, Charlie, Zoe, Grayson, Quinn, Autumn, Avril, Abate, Zinabu, Abi, Ben, Jacob, Cheri, Jayden, Catie, Jackson, Levi, Josiah, Iona and Carson; sisters, Betty Woodwyk and Virginia (Jerry) Wilson, brother in law, Jerome Berens; many nieces and nephews.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband Tony in 1991; two grandchildren, Derrick VanDoornik in 2002 and Mason Dykstra in 2016; son in law, Donald Bos in 2018, siblings, Donald Cliffman, Gordon Cliffman, Norman Cliffman, Lois Haske and Joyce Berens.
Visitation will be Friday June 21, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held Saturday June 22, at 11:00 am at Haven Reformed Church, 4691 Oak St, Hamilton, MI. Reverend Ron Verwys officiating. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery in Hamilton.
The family would like to sincerely thank the caring, compassionate staff at The Cottages at Rest Haven in Holland and Hospice of Holland for the excellent care given to our mother.
Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland, 270 Hoover Blvd Holland, MI 49423.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on June 21, 2019