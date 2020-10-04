Janet Koster, 98, of Holland, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Resthaven Maplewoods in Holland. She lived a long, good life and is now resting in the arms of Jesus.
She was a lifetime resident of the area and a member of Immanuel Church. She was known for her kindness and always had a song on her lips. She enjoyed gardening and producing home-grown food on their farm. Her love for her others was evident to all.
Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harris, as well as 7 siblings. She is survived by her two daughters, Joy (Mark) Meyer of Baldwin, Rhonda (John) VanderPloeg of Arizona; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother Marvin VandenBosch of Hudsonville, sisters-in-law Carol VandenBosch of Tennessee, Rachael (Ken) Hulst of Jackson and many nieces and nephews.
No services are planned at this time. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com
to leave a message or memory for the Koster family.