Janet Koster
Janet Koster, 98, of Holland, passed away Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Resthaven Maplewoods in Holland. She lived a long, good life and is now resting in the arms of Jesus.

She was a lifetime resident of the area and a member of Immanuel Church. She was known for her kindness and always had a song on her lips. She enjoyed gardening and producing home-grown food on their farm. Her love for her others was evident to all.

Janet was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Harris, as well as 7 siblings. She is survived by her two daughters, Joy (Mark) Meyer of Baldwin, Rhonda (John) VanderPloeg of Arizona; 8 grandchildren; 7 great grandchildren; brother Marvin VandenBosch of Hudsonville, sisters-in-law Carol VandenBosch of Tennessee, Rachael (Ken) Hulst of Jackson and many nieces and nephews.

No services are planned at this time. Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com to leave a message or memory for the Koster family.

Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
October 3, 2020
I remember her as a sweet and loving lady. You have my deepest sympathy.
Ona Strabbing
Neighbor
