Janet Elizabeth Perkins Rund passed away from Alzheimer's disease on July 28th, 2019. She was peaceful and surrounded by her loving husband and children. Her family is grateful to the staff and caregivers at Freedom Village for their partnership and care over the years.
Janet was born in Chicago, IL, to Alfred and Dorothy Perkins. She has four siblings, Barbara Wright, Arthur Perkins, Carol Williams and Marilyn Biery. Janet grew up in Illinois and Indiana and attended Millikin University in Decatur, IL, where she earned a nursing degree and met her best friend and husband-to-be, Austin Rund. They married on Sept. 18, 1976, settled in Decatur and raised three children; Jennifer Rund-Scott, (Tom), Aaron Rund (Allison) and Melanie Rund Reynolds (Andrew).
In addition to being a wonderful mom, Janet was also an excellent nurse. She worked at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur as a critical care nurse. Because of her integrity, compassion and skill, she earned the respect and appreciation of her physician and nurse colleagues, and the countless patients and families she served.
Janet was faithful and a committed member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Decatur, IL, and then Third Reformed Church in Holland, MI. She offered her gifts as a nurse and a hard worker to her communities of faith. She instilled in her family her commitment to a life of faith through action.
Janet always contributed to the wellness of her community. In Decatur, she was active in Habitat for Humanity, a founder of the West End Neighborhood Association and an advocate for the Marion Medical Mission. In Saugatuck, she advocated for the preservation of the region's shoreline and forested dunes. Janet loved being outdoors, and she could usually be found outside walking, biking, gardening, at the Oval Beach and enjoying local fruit farms, picking and preserving berries, peaches and apples.
Most importantly, Janet loved being with her husband, Austin, traveling, working on home projects and caring for their children and grandchildren. Janet is known as "Nannie" to her family, and that is probably her most treasured nickname and role in life. She has seven grandchildren, Benjamin, Luke, Jesse, William, Peter, Marian and Cameron. Janet was unconditionally loving, and a constant and enthusiastic encourager to her kids and grandkids. Janet's family is forever grateful that we have belonged to her, and that her presence and guidance, like her love, are forever and remain with us still.
The family will receive visitors Thursday August 1, from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at the Dykstra Funeral Home - Mulder Chapel, 188 West 32nd Street, Holland. A funeral ceremony will be held Friday August 2, at 1:00 pm, at Third Reformed Church, 111 West 13th Street, Holland. Visitation will also be held one hour prior to the funeral at Third Church. Reverend Kama Jongerius officiating. Interment in Riverside Cemetery, Saugatuck.
Memorial contributions may be made to the and to the Marion Medical Mission in Marion, IL.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 31, 2019