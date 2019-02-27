|
Janet Van Staalduinen age 83, of Holland, was welcomed into the arms of Jesus, her Lord and Savior, whom
she loved and served, on Monday, February 25, 2019. During her life and later years as she suffered the effects of Alzheimer's she experienced the strength and comfort of her favorite verse, Isaiah 41:10 "I will strengthen you with my righteous right hand".
She was the daughter of Henry and Ada Vander Zwaag and was a member of Christ Memorial Church.
She enjoyed singing and was a part of many different choirs for over 50 years and had a passion for service and prayer.
Janet, a graduate of Holland Christian and Calvin College, taught at Denver Christian, Kalamazoo Christian and Holland Christian Schools and worked with Prison Fellowship at the Saugatuck Dunes Correctional Facility. Along with her above passions she enjoyed playing golf and carded a hole-in-one.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Martin; children and grandchildren, Brian Van Staalduinen (Allison, Nathan, and Cole)of Rolling MeadowS, IL, Craig Van Staalduinen (Abbigail and Gabriella) of Zeeland, Cheri and Andy Diemer ( Justin, Hannah, Andrea and Gerrit) of Wyoming, MI.; Brothers, Ken and Delores Vander Zwaag, Rog and Lettie Vander Zwaag; in-laws, Hugh and Virginia Van Staalduinen, Corry Van Staalduinen, Barb Van Staalduinen, Holly Van Staalduinen, Tina Ipema, Bill and Tina Van Staalduinen, Coba and John Bouwman; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and sister-in-law Justin and Jo Vander Zwaag.
A memorial service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd. Holland. Burial will be in Restlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to BCS/encompassKids Bethany Christian Services, a ministry for the vulnerable children, youth and families of South Africa. To leave a condolence or more information, please visit www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 27, 2019