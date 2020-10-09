God received another angel on Monday, October 5th, 2020. Mrs. Janice "Jan" Elliston, age 71, of Delton passed away at the Spectrum Health Butterworth Campus, in Grand Rapids, MI.
Jan was born in Holland, MI on November 14, 1948, the daughter of the late Marvin and Henrietta Berens. She was raised in the Hamilton area and attended local schools graduating from Hamilton High School in 1967.
On April 22, 2000, Jan was married to Mr. James Elliston in Greenville, MI and the couple made their home together in the Delton area. Jan and Jim enjoyed spending summers camping at Selkirk Lake in Shelbyville, and most importantly spending time with family and friends. She also had a fascination with bird watching.
Jan's love of people was evident in her work as she spent her career as a server at
The Bunker Hill Restaurant in Burnips, Hawk's Nest in Hamilton, Denny's in Holland, and Schooner's in Holland.
Jan enjoyed caring for her children, and while they were growing, she never missed a sporting event or activity they participated in. During her early years, many summers were spent playing softball in local leagues. She was also in many bowling leagues. She was an avid card player, and when the grandchildren were around, it didn't matter what she was playing - it was a source of true enjoyment.
Jan is survived by her beloved husband James "Jim" Elliston, four sons - Chad Burch, Shawn (Cheri) Burch, Shannon (Annette) Burch, Shane (Julie) Burch, two brothers -
Merle (Lois) Berens, Harv (Harriet) Berens, twenty-three grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. Jim's sister Rosie Murphy of Nashville has also been a rock for Jim during these difficult days.
Funeral Services will be held at The Daniels Funeral Home, Nashville, MI, at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 11th. The family will receive visitors prior to the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM at the funeral home.
Jan will be laid to rest at Fort Custer National Cemetery in a private family ceremony.
Immediately following the funeral service, there will be an "old fashion" picnic style luncheon on the lawn at the funeral home. Bring a lawn chair and stay for fellowship while we celebrate Jan's life on a beautiful fall day.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Daniels Funeral Home in Nashville. For further details please visit our website at www.danielsfuneralhome.net