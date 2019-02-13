|
Janice "Jan" Ensing, age 62, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.
Jan was a child of God with a strong faith and was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church. She was an amazing wife, mom, and grandmother who was dearly loved. She was a loving sister and matriarch of the family always making sure everyone was included, welcomed, and seen. Jan was also known for her spectacular flower garden.
She is preceded in death by her father, Willis Karnemaat and brother-in-law, Scott VanderPloeg.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Larry Ensing; daughters, Brianne (Joel) Cornell, Dana Ensing; grandchildren, Isaac Cornell, Eli Cornell; mother, Ann Karnemaat; sisters and brother, Barb (Harry) Veenstra, Karen (Gary) Sheppard, Bill (Karla) Karnemaat, Sharon (John) VanDoorne, Kathy (Marc) Wiegers; sisters-in-LOVE, Anita (Bill) Beem, Ruth (Al) Deuling, Linda VanderPloeg, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family is 4:00-7:00 pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
A private Memorial service is being planned with the family. Burial to be in Graafschap Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Janice's honor to Faith Hospice of Trillium Woods and Maranatha Christian Reformed Church Music & Worship.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019