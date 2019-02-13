Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Janice Ensing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janice Ensing

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Janice Ensing Obituary
Janice "Jan" Ensing, age 62, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019.
Jan was a child of God with a strong faith and was a member of Maranatha Christian Reformed Church. She was an amazing wife, mom, and grandmother who was dearly loved. She was a loving sister and matriarch of the family always making sure everyone was included, welcomed, and seen. Jan was also known for her spectacular flower garden.
She is preceded in death by her father, Willis Karnemaat and brother-in-law, Scott VanderPloeg.
She is survived by her husband of 42 years, Larry Ensing; daughters, Brianne (Joel) Cornell, Dana Ensing; grandchildren, Isaac Cornell, Eli Cornell; mother, Ann Karnemaat; sisters and brother, Barb (Harry) Veenstra, Karen (Gary) Sheppard, Bill (Karla) Karnemaat, Sharon (John) VanDoorne, Kathy (Marc) Wiegers; sisters-in-LOVE, Anita (Bill) Beem, Ruth (Al) Deuling, Linda VanderPloeg, and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family is 4:00-7:00 pm Friday, February 15, 2019 at Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland, MI 49423.
A private Memorial service is being planned with the family. Burial to be in Graafschap Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given in Janice's honor to Faith Hospice of Trillium Woods and Maranatha Christian Reformed Church Music & Worship.
www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now