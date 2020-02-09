Home

Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
11:00 AM
Harderwyk Ministries
1627 Lakeswood Blvd.
Holland, MI
1962 - 2020
Janice Knott Obituary
Janice G. Knott age 58, of Zeeland, went to be with her Lord on Thursday, February 6, 2020 surrounded by her family.

She was a member of Harderwyk Ministries and graduated from Holland Christian in 1980. She was a stay -at-home mom and enjoyed many years at Van Wieren Hardware.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Charlotte Brandsen and father-in-law, Kenneth Knott.

Jan is survived by her husband of 35 years, Steve; children and granddaughter, Bryan and Jessica Knott (Mara) of West Olive; Chelsea Knott of Grand Rapids; Jonathan and Kailey Knott of West Lafayette, IN; siblings, Arie and Diane Koole of Ontario, Canada, Mike and Cheri Brandsen of Grand Rapids, Keith and Deb Brandsen of Holland; mother-in-law, Rose Knott of Holland; in-laws, Sandy and Paul Reile of Oxford, MI, Deb and Frank Hoogland of Holland, Jim and Jodi Knott of Holland; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 14, 2020 at Harderwyk Ministries, 1627 West Lakewood Blvd. Holland with Rev. Mary DeWitt officiating. Burial will be in Pilgrim Home Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday, February 13, at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th St. Holland. Memorial contributions may be given to Bethany Christian Services or Holland Christian Schools. www.langelandsterenberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Feb. 9, 2020
