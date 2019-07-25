Home

Lakeshore Memorial Services
11939 James Street
Holland, MI 49424
(616) 395-3630
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Community Reformed Church
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Community Reformed Church
Janice Van Orman


1940 - 2019
Janice Van Orman Obituary
Janice Kay Van Orman, 79, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 23, 2019.
Jan was born in Holland, to John and Johanna Van Tubergen on June 1, 1940. She married Harold Van Orman Jr. on July 12, 1958 and they raised their two children in Zeeland. They were charter members of Community Reformed Church. Jan worked for several local company's in finance.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Harold E. Sr. and Fannie; sister, Elaine and Melvin Tubergen; brother-in-law and sister-in-law David and Marcia Van Orman; and her son-in-law Ken Hengst.
She is survived by her husband Harold Van Orman, Jr.; daughter Debra Hengst; grandsons Bryant (Ashley) and great-grandson Decatur; Justin and Andrew all of Beaverdam, WI;
Daughter Lynn and Del Lankheet; granddaughter Kayla (Isaac) Koert, and great granddaughter Kambri of Zeeland, grandson Travis Lankheet of Chicago, IL; sister in-law and brother-in-law Cathy and Howard Van Dam, AZ.; many nieces, nephews and extended family.
The family is profoundly grateful to all of their family and friends who have been wonderfully kind and generous over the past years.
A memorial service to honor the faith and life of Jan will be held at Community Reformed Church on Friday, July 26, at 11:00am.
Visitation will be from 10am until the time of the service at Community Church
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Please visit www.lakeshorememorial.com for further information.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 25, 2019
