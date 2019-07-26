Home

Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
(269) 561-4601
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
12:00 PM
Chappell Funeral Home - Fennville
637 W. Main St.
Fennville, MI 49408
Janice Walton


1942 - 2019
Janice Walton Obituary
Janice Darline (Lung) Walton, 77, of Pullman, MI passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 in Florida. Born May 8, 1942 in Ann Arbor, MI, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Virginia Marie (Thiede) Lung and was the wife of the late David Walton. Janice was a proud mother to her three children. She took great pride in being involved in their lives and participating in their activities wherever possible. Janice retired from Johnson Controls after more than twenty years of service. In her spare time she enjoyed fishing and camping and was a fanatic about her flowers.
Janice is survived by her children, Michael (Cindy) Walton, Dale R. Walton and Laurie (Mark) Baareman; a sister, Shirley Szabo; six grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. Along with her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Diana Stoffer.
The family will receive friends at Chappell Funeral Home on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 11:00 AM until 12:00 PM at which time a memorial service will begin.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 26, 2019
