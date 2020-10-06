Jarvis Dozeman, age 96, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020.Jarvis was a life-long member of Drenthe Christian Reformed Church where he served as elder several times. He was affiliated with the Crystal Lake Methodist Church of Lakeland, Florida. He worked as a farmer most of his life. He was a great husband, father, and grandfather and will be dearly missed.Jarvis was preceded in death by his first wife, Alma in 1981; daughter-in-law, Sherry Dozeman; and stepsons, Steve Stoike and Timothy Stoike.Jarvis is survived by his wife of almost 38 years, Norma; children, Dr. Ronald and Bonnie Dozeman, Kendall Dozeman, Marla and Larry Zuidema, Dr. Lynn Dozeman, Gary and Stacey Dozeman; step-children, Terry and Magaly Newmeyer, Kevin and Kathy Stoike, Gregory and Carol Stoike; 21 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and his special pet cat, Cindy.Funeral services are at 11:00 am on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Drenthe Christian Reformed Church, 6344 Adams St. Zeeland, MI 49464 with Rev. Gary DeKoekKoek officiating.Visitation with the family will precede the service and start at 10:00 am at the church. Masks will be required.Burial to take place in West Drenthe Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made in Jarvis' honor to Drenthe Christian Reformed Church or Resthaven Care Centers.The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of David's House care facility at Resthaven for their excellent care and service to Jarvis and his family.