Jarvis Overbeek

Jarvis Glen Overbeek, age 83, passed away September 21, 2020 at Holland Hospital.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He was preceded in death by step granddaughter Carrie Prince and sister Arlene Bareman. He is survived by his wife Kathryn of 30 years; his children Glenna, Bart, Troy (Janet) and grandchildren (Kaleigh, Sydney and Zachary) Overbeek. As well as step children Don (Cindy) Prince and Leon (Sherry) Prince; grandchildren (Daniel, David/Natalie, Kristen/Zach Southwell, Sandy/Nathaniel Susan, Alan, Kathleen, Tyler, Matt/Heidi Prince, Jennifer/Trent Leggett, Alyssa and Tayven), nine great grandchildren and one great great grandchild; siblings Mary (Howard) Pippel and Dorthy Brummel.
Jarvis served in the Korean War as well as an elder at Ottawa Reformed church and enjoyed attending early morning bible study. He volunteered in the Sowers ministry for twelve years, traveling around in their fifth wheel after retiring from his bricklaying business of 50 years.
Funeral and military services will be 11 am Friday (September 25) at Ottawa Reformed Church, 11390 Stanton Street, with the Rev. Mike Van Buren officiating. Burial will be in East Saugatuck Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 pm Thursday (September 24) at the church.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Holland.
Arrangements are by the Dykstra Funeral Home-Mulder Chapel.
