Jason Alofs, age 81, of Holland, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home.
During his career, Jason taught math at various schools and finished as the custodian at Holland Christian Pine Ridge Elementary School. Jason was a man who lived for his family and faith and loved woodworking and listening to Christian Music. He was a member of Haven Christian Reformed Church in Zeeland.
Jason was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Camela Alofs; siblings, Lloyd Alofs, Rotha Essenburg; in-laws, Loie and Louie Holtgeerts, Jan Alofs and Ted Essenburg.
Jason is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley; children, Cindy (Tom) Page of Holland, Curt (Mary) Alofs of Norton Shores, Ken Alofs of Battle Creek; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Virginia) Alofs of Holland; in-laws; Gord (Carol) Walters of Holland.
Many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is planned for 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, October 10 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Burial and memorial services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and Holland Christian Schools. The Alofs family would like to thank Hospice of Holland for the wonderful care Jason received. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsternberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019