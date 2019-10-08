Home

POWERED BY

Services
Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 E 16th St
Holland, MI 49423
616-392-2306
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home
315 East 16th Street
Holland, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jason Alofs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jason Alofs


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jason Alofs Obituary
Jason Alofs, age 81, of Holland, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at his home.
During his career, Jason taught math at various schools and finished as the custodian at Holland Christian Pine Ridge Elementary School. Jason was a man who lived for his family and faith and loved woodworking and listening to Christian Music. He was a member of Haven Christian Reformed Church in Zeeland.
Jason was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Camela Alofs; siblings, Lloyd Alofs, Rotha Essenburg; in-laws, Loie and Louie Holtgeerts, Jan Alofs and Ted Essenburg.
Jason is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shirley; children, Cindy (Tom) Page of Holland, Curt (Mary) Alofs of Norton Shores, Ken Alofs of Battle Creek; 8 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Wayne (Virginia) Alofs of Holland; in-laws; Gord (Carol) Walters of Holland.
Many nieces and nephews.
Visitation is planned for 4:00-7:00pm Thursday, October 10 at Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E 16th St., Holland. Burial will be in Graafschap Cemetery. Burial and memorial services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation and Holland Christian Schools. The Alofs family would like to thank Hospice of Holland for the wonderful care Jason received. Condolences may be left online at www.langelandsternberg.com.
Published in The Holland Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jason's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Langeland Sterenberg Funeral Home
Download Now