Jason Christopher Boston, 39, passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020. He was a world traveler, guitarist, gambler, CPA, sailor, pilot, smoker, grandson, son, brother, father, husband, best friend.
Jason grew up on the shores of Lake Michigan in Holland, where he spent his early years fishing, boating, and playing baseball with a group of friends that remained steadfast companions throughout his life. He graduated from Holland High School in 1999 and then attended Eastern Michigan University and obtained a masters of accountancy that led him to eventual financial leadership positions at Ernst & Young and Denso International. He married his college sweetheart, a girl he teased ruthlessly in air traffic patterns until she finally gave him a chance, and they have two rambunctious sons.
In 2016, Jason was diagnosed with Huntington's Disease. When he could no longer work, he became a terrific stay-at-home dad, and when he could no longer do that, he became gifted at reminding the rest of us to laugh more.
Jason is preceded in death by his mother, Sandy Boston. He is survived by his grandmother, Ginny Kobiata, father, Mike Boston (Kathy Austin), brother, Brian Boston, wife, Marisa Ferrara Boston, sons Felix (9) and Rafael (7), aunts Karen Kobiata and Linda Boston, uncles Mike (Patty) Kobiata and Steve (Cathy) Boston, and a gaggle of Italian in-laws. A memorial will be held in early July in Holland, Michigan.
In memory of Jason, contributions can be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA.org)
He will be sorely missed by this earth in which he delighted, and which delighted in him.
