Jason De Jongh, 63, of Holland, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Jason was born in Zeeland on June 25, 1956, to Criston and Gladys (Klynstra) De Jongh. He graduated from Hudsonville High School and did two years of technology training before starting his career at Hope College. Jason later worked at TeleDial/US Signal/Worldcom for a decade and closed out his working career for 15 years as the Operations Manager at Love INC.
Jason met Joni Klinge in 1984 and they married on December 20, 1985. Jason and Joni raised their beloved children in Zeeland. They were active members of Christ Memorial Church, where Jason served multiple terms as a deacon and was an active supporter of CMC Missions. Jason was a devoted and loving husband and father. He never took his family for granted and was very intentional, present, and fun in his familial roles. He will be greatly missed.
Jason was preceded in death by his parents, his twin siblings: Janice and Julie De Jongh, and his brothers-in-law Jay Klinge and Glenn Klinge.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Joni, children: Jeshua De Jongh of Portland, Oregon, Jenna and John Puttrich of Holland; sibings: Jerry and Evie De Jongh, Janet and Rick Van Rhee, Judy and Steve Pawloski, Julius and Jennee De Jongh, Jenny and John Haga; sister-in-law Ruth Klinge and Tom Zenzer, Aunt Lorraine and Maurie Lemmen, Aunt Joyce (Gerry) Klynstra, Aunt Joyce (Jim) Klynstra, and many extended family and friends.
A funeral service to honor the faith and life of Jason De Jongh will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, July 5, 2019, in the Sanctuary of Christ Memorial Church, 595 Graafschap Rd., Holland 49423, (Please use Entrance C). Visitations will be 5:00-7:30 pm, on both Tuesday and Wednesday at the Langeland-Sterenberg Funeral Home, 315 E. 16th Street, Holland 49423. Interment will be in Lakewood Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Love INC or the Mission Fund of Christ Memorial Church. www.langelandsterenberg.com
Published in The Holland Sentinel on July 2, 2019